Ravens LB Moving on From Controversial Hit
Back in Week 7, the Baltimore Ravens dominated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 41-31 on Monday Night Football to earn their fifth-straight victory. Unfortunately, the game ended with a sight no one wanted to see.
In the final minute, Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin suffered a gruesome leg injury on a tackle by Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith and needed to be carted off the field. Later, news broke that Godwin suffered a dislocated ankle and would miss the rest of the season. Godwin was playing like one of the best receivers in the league prior to his injury, so to lose him, especially in a contract year, is a huge blow for Tampa Bay.
On the other side, Smith received a hefty fine of $16,883 for an alleged hip-drop tackle. Earlier this week, though, the league rescinded that fine as Smith won his appeal, saving him a nice bit of change.
After Thursday's practice, Smith shared his reaction to the fine being rescinded while wishing Godwin well once again.
"First and foremost, [I'm] wishing a speedy recovery for Godwin. It was never my intention to hurt anyone, like I've said before, but it was a clean tackle," Smith said. "It was just on Monday Night Football, the entire world was watching, and hey, it may look like something, but it wasn't. That was clear that it wasn't, but speedy recovery to him, and I move on with my day."
The NFL began cracking down on hip-drop tackles this season, but no player has been called for one in a game yet. A few have received fines for them after the fact, but as Smith's fine being rescinded shows, it's very difficult to definitively identify one even in hindsight.
With the hit and fine now behind him, Smith and the Ravens have their attention on Sunday's matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers and beyond.
