Ravens LB Just Starting to Learn Crucial Part of Game
In his second NFL season, Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson ascended to the starting role with a small amount of experience and some big shoes to fill.
Simpson, a 2023 third-round pick from Clemson, played very little in his rookie season, appearing on just five percent of defensive snaps. His most extensive action came in the regular season finale against the Pittsburgh Steelers, when he recorded seven tackles, two tackles for loss and a quarterback hit on 26 snaps.
"I feel like it was one of those things where I was just contained, like I didn't get to show my full talent last year," Simpson said, per the Ravens' website. "I knew I was going to be able to play, [and] I just wanted to go out there and just showcase my God-given abilities and just go play hard."
This season, Simpson has started all 10 games so far and played quite well. He has 58 total tackles, five tackles for loss, five quarterback hits, 1.5 sacks and four passes defended, and his coaches seem quite happy with his play.
"He's done a good job; he's a hard worker like I've always stated," defensive coordinator Zach Orr said Thursday. "With him, and a lot of these young guys, [they need] just experience. He just needs experience to get out there and get adjusted to the game speed to put himself in better positions, and that's what he's done. He's continuing to get better every week – week-by-week – and we're pleased at where he's at right now."
It helps that Simpson learned from two great linebackers last season. Roquan Smith is still around ith Simpson as his new partner in crime, but last season, it was Patrick Queen filling that role. Though Queen may be gone now, and with the hated Pittsburgh Steelers at that, Simpson deeply appreciates all he did for him.
"He played at a very high level last year," Simpson said. "So it was kind of like the blueprint of what they wanted out of a linebacker here anyway. I go back and watch a lot of last year's film. ... I learned so much from him, and I feel like I've took the things I've learned from him and translated it to this year."
Simpson hadn't spent much time on the bench throughout his high school and collegiate careers, so not playing much last year was a very different experience. In a way, though, it was very beneficial to his long-term success.
"I can honestly say I've grown in every aspect," Simpson said. "Just coming out of college and then last year not playing as much, just knowing ball, like knowing what to expect.
"I just feel like I'm going to continue growing for the rest of the season, just continue to see my career grow as the years go on."
