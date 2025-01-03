Ravens' Kyle Hamilton Shares Sean Taylor Inspiration
In just three seasons, Kyle Hamilton has established himself as one of the leaders of the Baltimore Ravens' defense, and is being recognized as such.
On Thursday morning, Hamilton earned his second-straight Pro Bowl selection, becoming the first Ravens defensive back since Ed Reed to earn multiple Pro Bowl nods in his first three seasons. An individual accomplishment like that can be hard to apprciate while competing for a championship, but even still, Hamilton feels honored to achieve such a feat.
"It's a blessing," Hamilton told reporters Thursday. "It's something that I try to ... It doesn't happen often, and I have to appreciate what I have, and I'm super thankful [and] super just blessed to be in the position that I'm in, and [I] can't take it for granted. My family just reminds me every day, 'You're a special kid,' and I appreciate them, because I wouldn't be here without them."
As it turns out, making the Pro Bowl was one of Hamilton's first goals he set for himself when he decided to pursue a football career. The moment that gave him that inspiration? The famous hit by late Washington Commanders safety Sean Taylor on Buffalo Bills punter Brian Moorman in the 2006 Pro Bowl.
"I've always wanted to be in the NFL, one. [The] Pro Bowl would've been a plus, for sure, but growing up [and] just seeing Sean Taylor hit that punter in the Pro Bowl, that was pretty cool, and I was like, 'Yes, I want to do that someday.,'" Hamilton said. "Obviously, you can't do that now, but yes, it's always been a dream of mine. That's why I'm kind of saying [that] you have to take a step back and just see where you're at and just be thankful for everything that's come to fruition."
Unfortunately for Hamilton, the traditional Pro Bowl has been replaced by the Pro Bowl Games in recent years, with a flag football game serving as the main event. Even before that, though, hits like Taylor's were extremely rare and not exactly encouraged.
Nonetheless, Hamilton is a special player the Ravens can build around for years to come, and him making two Pro Bowls already is a testament to his ability.
