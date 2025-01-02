Ravens Named Contenders for Jets Star Defender
The Baltimore Ravens are set to head into the playoffs with a chance at making a run to the Super Bowl. All eyes are on that pursuit, but the front office will need to make some improvements to the roster during the offseason to give the team another chance in 2025.
Throughout the course of the 2024 NFL season, there have been a huge needs that have become obvious. Bringing in more talent at the cornerback position is one of them.
Looking ahead to the upcoming offseason, there are a few potential candidates that the Ravens could target.
Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports has suggested one extremely intriguing option. He thinks that New York Jets' star impending free agent cornerback D.J. Reed could make sense for Baltimore.
"Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens have been looking like Sonic under the wing of quarterback Lamar Jackson and bulldozer Derrick Henry. However, the secondary has been non-existent despite the talent they were building around with huge anticipation," Palacios wrote.
"Rookie Nate Wiggins has been showing signs of life while Marlon Humphrey is still best in the game, it doesn’t make up for the rest of the team’s secondary where they’re lacking. The Ravens could get younger by signing Reed because guys like Brandon Stephens probably won’t be a long-term fix, especially with his inconsistencies."
Reed would be a massive addition for the Ravens if they were able to land him.
At 28 years old, he has been overshadowed by Sauce Gardner with the Jets. However, he has been a big part of the team's defense.
This season, he has had a bit of a down year. That being said, the entire New York roster has had a down year.
In 13 games with the Jets, he has racked up 59 tackles, a sack, and 10 defended passes. He has still played solid football even with the team struggling.
Heading into free agency, Reed is going to be a highly sought after player. He has the ability to be a legitimate lockdown corner, which is exactly what Baltmiore needs.
All of that being said, Reed would be a prime target for the Ravens in free agency. He isn't going to come cheap, but he could be the missing piece that the Baltimore defense needs to get back on track.
