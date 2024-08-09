Ravens' Kyle Hamilton is 'Truly One of One'
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is truly a unique player thanks to his incredible rushing ability, but he's not the only player on the roster to achieve "unicorn" status.
Last season, versatile safety Kyle Hamilton truly established himself as a one-of-a-kind player in Year 2. The former Notre Dame star was all over the field in 2023, racking up 81 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, 13 passes defended and four interceptions. His great stats, combined with his ability to play pretty much anywhere on defense, led to him earning his first All-Pro selection with many more probably on the way.
After such a strong season, more and more people are realizing just how special Hamilton is. Derrik Klassen of The Athletic went one step further, referring to Hamilton as a "one-of-one" player.
"It's not just that he's an All-Pro-caliber safety/nickel; it's just that the way he plays, there literally is no analogous player for him," Klassen said on“The Athletic Football Show.” "He is truly a one of one in terms of body type, physicality, and coverage skill. And when you have an organization that is so well-honed to what they want to do and what they want to be, to have a player of this caliber, I think they're always going to get the best out of him."
Co-host Robert Mays echoed that sentiment, adding that Hamilton would be one of his first choices to start a defense with.
"The fact that we're talking about a hybrid nickel/safety even in the same breath as those guys at those positions speaks to how much of a unicorn we're talking about here," Mays said.
Hamilton is just 23 years old, and based on his growth from Year 1 to Year 2, he still has plenty of room to improve even after an incredible season.
