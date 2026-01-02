Ravens Could Soon Lose Two Key Front Office Personnel

There is a price to pay for being a successful franchise, and while many Baltimore Ravens fans may not feel that way in 2025, the team has done a lot of winning in the past, and other teams want a piece of it.

A lot of the legwork has been done by Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta, who has been with the team since essentially the beginning in 1996. DeCosta has been the team's executive vice president and general manager since 2019, leading to multiple playoff appearances.

It's gotten to the point that success will eventually lead others within the organization to land other front office jobs. Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer shared a list of current non-general manager front office members who could end up landing GM jobs elsewhere. Breer named Ravens VP of football administration Nick Matteo and director of player personnel Mark Azevedo as two names to keep an eye on for the 2026 offseason.

Ravens in danger of losing two key front office members to open GM jobs

Breer had both Azevedo and Matteo as "closing in" on general managers jobs in the NFL. Here is what Breer said about Azevedo.

"Azevedo’s initial connection to the Ravens was through his shared alma mater with GM Eric DeCosta—both played at Division III Colby in Maine. He landed in Baltimore in 2005, and like so many others who’ve become GMs, steadily worked his way up, gaining experience on both the college and pro sides along the way. When Hortiz left for the Chargers, Azevedo moved into an elevated role that pushed him closer to the decision-making process, which is essential to becoming a GM."

Breer also discussed why Matteo would be a great general manager candidate in the NFL.

"Now in his seventh year with Baltimore, Matteo is another rising young exec on the operations side who has a background working at the league office, and has become a vital piece of DeCosta’s department. As a point man in negotiations who brings intimate knowledge of football analytics (the Ravens have their own proprietary systems), Matteo could be appealing to an owner looking for a new age setup at a GM, or into the type of role that Mike Disner has in Detroit, Brandt Tilis has in Carolina or Tony Pastoors has with the Rams."

It wouldn't be the first time DeCosta and the Ravens have seen front office members leave for other jobs, as NFL teams know that Baltimore has done great things to get the franchise winning year after year. That is a hard thing to replicate, but NFL teams will keep trying and could tear through the Ravens' front office soon enough.

