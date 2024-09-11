Ravens LB Calls Out Chiefs Training Staff
Kyle Van Noy was unfortunately the Baltimore Ravens' first major injury of the season, as the veteran linebacker suffered a fractured orbital bone in last week's opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.
That alone is incredibly painful, but sadly, Van Noy didn't receive the immediate care he needed. During his "McCoy and Van Noy" podcast, which he hosts with former All-Pro defensive tackle Gerald McCoy, the Ravens pass rusher slammed the Chiefs' training staff for being slow to respond.
"I was disappointed in the way the training staff of the Chiefs handled the situation," Van Noy said, per Yahoo Sports. "You get hurt — especially something that could be serious like mine was — you're supposed to rely on the team's training staff or their doctors.
"And I was supposed to see a ophthalmologist, which is somebody who checks out — performs eye surgery. They took an entire quarter to get down to talk to me in the locker room, which to me is unacceptable."
Van Noy didn't stop there, though. In addition calling the Chiefs' training staff "unprofessional," he also said he began to question the staff's motives for the delay.
"People have that expectation of you being professional, handling business," Van Noy said. "In a time of need, I wanted that from them, and I felt like I didn’t get it.
"Then you get into, like, did they take their time because I’m a Ravens player? Those are just the thoughts that go into it. I don’t think it was that, but at the same time, I don’t want them to come out and apologize.
Van Noy also referred to this year's NFLPA report card, in which the Chiefs were one of just two teams to receive an F for their training staff. After that poor experience, Van Noy definitely agrees with that assesment.
"I can understand how Kansas City — the players — have given that training room an F," Van Noy said. "With my experience, I would have probably after that gave them an F, too."
Despite signing during the season, Van Noy posted a career-high nine sacks in 14 games last season, as allowing him to focus solely on getting after the quarterback greatly benefitted him. He's by far the Ravens' most-proven edge rusher, and they hope he's back sooner rather than later.
