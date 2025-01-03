Ravens LB 'Disappointed' by Pro Bowl Snub
Just when Kyle Van Noy's career looked like it could be over, the Baltimore Ravens took a chance on the veteran outside linebacker, and have been greatly rewarded for their faith.
Van Noy, a two-time Super Bowl champion, languished as a free agent throughout the entire 2023 offseason. It wasn't until late September that the Ravens, who were dealing with a plethora of injuries at the position, gave him the chance to play once again. He then showed why counting him out for more than six months was a mistake, notching a career-high nine sacks in only 14 games, playing as more of a pure edge rusher than ever before.
That performance earned Van Noy a two-year extension this offseason, and sure enough, he's been even better in his age-33 season. Through 15 games, Van Noy has a new career-high with 11.5 sacks, tying him for fourth in the league with three other players.
Despite his outstanding production, Van Noy missed out on his first-career Pro Bowl selection when the NFL unveiled the rosters on Thursday. He was selected as an alternate, but not making the main roster stung just a bit.
"I was pretty disappointed," Van Noy told reporters. "But, you know, it's not in the cards. I've always been a team guy, but it would've been cool to get an accolade."
T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers and Nick Bonitto of the Denver Broncos, who both have 11.5 sacks as well, were named the AFC's starters at outside linebacker. Khalil Mack of the Los Angeles Chargers was named as a reserve, but him having only six sacks makes his selection a bit more objectionable. However, Mack is also a former Defensive Player of the Year and now a nine-time Pro Bowl selection, so his reputation likely gave him an edge.
Perhaps the most impressive part of Van Noy's season is that he played through injury for much of it. He suffered a fractured orbital bone in Week 1 against the Kansas City Chiefs, and then proceeded to record to two sacks in each of his next three games, earning him AFC Defensive Player of the Month honors for September.
According to Dan Pompei of The Athletic, doctors recommended Van Noy undergo season-ending surgery, which he of course declined.
"I don't think people know how crazy of a season I've had and was doing it with a broken face for eight weeks," Van Noy said. "I still can't believe I did it myself, but I'm glad I did it. It didn't feel good."
Van Noy has been an underrated player throughout his career, and a Pro Bowl snub in his best season only reinforces that notion. If he helps the Ravens bring home a ring, though, he probably wouldn't mind all that much.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!