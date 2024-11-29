Ravens Pass Rusher Doubtful vs. Eagles
Baltimore Ravens pass rusher Kyle Van Noy is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Philadelphia Eagles with hamstring and neck injuries, the team's final injury report revealed. Van Noy has not practiced all week.
Van Noy, 33, has been an important piece of the Ravens' pass rush since his arrival last season. The two-time Super Bowl champion has eight sacks in 11 games this season, tied with Odafe Oweh for the most on the team. Most of those sacks came early in the season, but he did have a sack on Monday night against the Los Angeles Chargers, his former team.
Losing Van Noy would obviously be a big blow to the Ravens' defense, especially against an Eagles offense that's been dominating opponents for many weeks now. If he is out, the rest of the pass rush would need to step up in a big way.
The Ravens also ruled out two players in tight end Charlie Kolar and cornerback Arthur Maulet. Kolar reportedly broke his arm during Monday's game, but somehow managed to finish anyway. Maulet has missed the past two games with calf and knee injuries, likely a complication of his arthroscopic knee surgery earlier this offseason.
Two other players are questionable in nose tackle Michael Pierce and cornerback T.J. Tampa, both of whom returned to practice this week after a stay on injured reserve. Pierce especially would be a big boost on defense, especially against the league's top rushing offense.
On the other hand, linebacker Roquan Smith is off the injury report and will play Sunday. Smith missed Monday's game with a hamstring injury, and while the Ravens' defense played well in his absence, getting its leader back will do wonders for the unit.
The Ravens and Eagles kick off from M&T Bank Stadium Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!