Ravens OT Among Biggest Draft Steals
Most of the Baltimore Ravens' rookies haven't seen the field much this season, but the ones that have are already emerging as key contributors.
The rookie most fans will immediately think of is first-round cornerback Nate Wiggins, who has indeed turned into a solid piece in the secondary. On the other side of the ball, second-round offfensive tackle Roger Rosengarten has also been a standout up front.
In fact, Rosengarten may be one of the biggest steals of this year's draft, according to Jeff Diamond of The 33rd Team.
"Rosengarten was the Ravens’ second-round pick, and he joined a team that needed to replace three starters on the offensive line," Diamond wrote. "When he became the starter at right tackle in Week 3 (after the Ravens lost their first two games), he helped the line to solidify and improve.
"He excels in run blocking and has helped Derrick Henry to a tremendous season as the league’s second-ranked rusher. The Ravens have the top-ranked offense and No. 2 rushing attack, with Rosengarten’s toughness and athleticism helping the run game and in pass protection for Lamar Jackson (he’s only been sacked 16 times)."
At the start of the season, Rosengarten found himself in a rotation with veteran Patrick Mekari, but the latter handled the majority of snaps. The Washington product's first NFL snap was one to forget, as Kansas City Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones blew by him for a strip sack on Jackson.
Since then, though, he's been far better and a dependable piece up front. He took over at right tackle full-time in Week 4 as Mekari moved to left guard, and he hasn't looked back since.
Rosengarten did play right tackle in college, but there, he was a blindside blocker for left-handed quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who's now with the Atlanta Falcons. In Baltimore, he's taken on a different role with Jackson being a righty, and while there was some adjustment period, he's really settled in as of late.
Rosengarten is the future at right tackle, and right now, that future looks very bright.
