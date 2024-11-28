Lamar Jackson Challenges Ravens to Star Fast
The Baltimore Ravens' offense runs like a dream when firing on all cylinders, but as of late, they've had some trouble revving up the engine.
Somehow, someway, the Ravens have failed to score on their opening drive in seven straight games. They scored on their opening drive in each of their first five games - four touchdowns and a field goal - but ever since Lamar Jackson threw an opening-drive interception against the Washington Commanders in Week 6, they haven't had any luck whatsoever.
Furthermore, the problem has only gotten worse in recent weeks. The Ravens found themselves down 21-7 against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 10, 6-0 against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11 and 10-0 against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 12, largely due to their offensive struggles early on.
For an offense that plays so well at almost any other point, the slow starts are simply unacceptable and something they have to fix going forward.
"Just stay on schedule, instead of having to get back on track," Jackson said. "The first pass was like a 15-yard gain – it was like a first down – then, they called it back for a penalty. They called it on Pat [Ricard], so things like that, [it's] not necessarily always our fault, but they are calls. The refs have to do their job to make calls and stuff like that, so we just have to stay on schedule. That's our biggest thing, and that's what I meant by that statement."
Staying on schedule will be especially crucial on Sunday, when the Ravens host the red-hot Philadelphia Eagles in a battle of dynamic offenses. The Eagles have won their past seven games in a row, and have the league's top rushing offense behind star running back Saquon Barkley. Jumping out to a lead would force the Eagles to throw more often than they'd like, and thus limit the number of times Barkley gets the ball.
"We have to get back in the groove of starting our games off the correct way, and then just as the game is going on, getting stronger and stronger and finishing how we're supposed to," Jackson said. "At the beginning of the season, we were doing a great job at that, and then as the season went on. … Someway, somehow, we've just been horrible starting the game. We have to find a way to balance that out – be good from the beginning of the game until the end."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!