Ravens LB Leaves Chiefs Game With Injury
Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy left the team's season opener against the Kansas City Chiefs with an eye injury. His return is questionable.
Van Noy, 33, is one of the veteran leaders on the Ravens' defense. Last year, he joined the Ravens early in the season and recorded a career-high nine sacks, third-most on the team. The two-time Super Bowl champion has often played more of an off-ball role, but being able to focus solely on pass-rushing allowed him to thrive last season.
"I haven't played on the ball like this for very long," Van Noy told reporters on Aug. 12. "Out of my 11 years, now this will be Year 3 out of my 11 that I've solely haven't had to worry about playing middle linebacker with the green dot, and I still kind of tell people what to do every once in a while. But it's not as much communication, [and I] just focus in on my task and opportunity to win a one on one, and just getting better and grinding at it.
After a great season, Van Noy re-signed with the Ravens on a two-year, $12 million deal. Baltimore's pass-rush is largely young and unproven, so having Van Noy around as a mentor is a blessing.
Prior to leaving Thursday's game, Van Noy had one tackle and one quarterback hit on Patrick Mahomes. He was able to walk off the field under his own power, providing hope that he can come back.
Baltimore trailed Kansas City 20-10 midway through the third quarter at the time of the injury. The Chiefs scored one touchdown in the first half and one in the second half, while the Ravens scored the first touchdown of the game.
This is a developing story. Ravens OnSI will continue to provide updates on Van Noy's injury as the more information becomes available.
