Ravens vs. Chiefs Game Delayed After Vicious Storm
Mother Nature apparently isn't ready for the NFL season to start just yet.
Less than an hour before Thursday's season-opener between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs, heavy rain pelted GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium with lightning strikes in the surrounding area. As such, kickoff has been delayed from it's scheduled 8:20 p.m. ET time to 8:40 p.m.
"Please be advised that due to pending weather conditions, all event/game activities will be interrupted. GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium asks that all guests make their way to the concourses and out of the elements and follow the direction of Stadium Staff," an announcement at the stadium read. "GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium apologizes for the inconvenience and will inform you when it is safe to return to your seat. Thank you."
It is late summer/early fall, so evening storms like this aren't exactly a surprise. Still, best to air on the side of caution in the name of safety.
For fans and especially players, though, they're itching to get going. It's been several months since the last meaningful NFL game, and everyone's ready for the drought to end.
Players are starting to make their return to the field at the time of writing. Justin Tucker and Jordan Stout were the first players to come back out, receiving a chorus of boos from Chiefs fans.
Thunderstorms are projected throughout the night, so one hopes there won't be any further delays.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!