Ravens Make Five Rookies Inactive vs. Chiefs
Five rookies highlight the Baltimore Ravens' inactives for Thursday night's season-opener against the Kansas City Chiefs.
Here's the full list of inactives:
- S Beau Brade
- CB T.J. Tampa
- OLB Adisa Isaac
- C Nick Samac
- G Sala Aumavae-Laulu
- WR Devontez Walker
- DE Brent Urban
Going down the list, Brade was the surprise standout during the summer, and the Maryland product was able to crack the 53-man roster as an undrafted rookie. However, seventh-round rookie Sanoussi Kane, another player who impressively made the roster, got the nod to make his debut first.
Tampa, a fourth-round rookie from Iowa State, has sadly been limited throughout the offseason after undergoing sports hernia surgery before training camp. He was widely seen as a draft steal for Baltimore, though his inuries and the deep secondary delayed his debut.
Isaac, a third-round rookie from Penn State, has also been limited this offseason with two separate hamstring injuries, one in each leg. He did not participate in practice all week and was officially declared out on the final injury report. The good news is that he did not land on injured reserve before the opener, an indication that he could be back before the four games he would've missed otherwise.
Samac and Aumavae Laule, first and second-year players respectively, remained on the roster as-much needed offensive line depth, but won't suit up tonight. Samac also suffered an injury in the preseason finale against the Green Bay Packers.
A fourth-round rookie from North Carolina, Walker is perhaps the most surprising scratch of the bunch. Unfortunately, it's not too surprising as he has been dealing with a knee injury for several weeks. Without Walker, the Ravens will go with five wide receivers in Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor, Tylan Wallace and Deonte Harty.
Urban is possibly the biggest name among the inactives. The veteran defensive lineman is coming off a career-high three sacks, and signed back with the Ravens this offseason. With him out, the Ravens will roll with four defensive linemen in Nnamdi Madubuike, Michael Pierce, Travis Jones and Broderick Washington.
Kickoff from GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET.
