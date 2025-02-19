Raven Country

Two Rivals Could Sign Ravens Star

The Baltimore Ravens could see their top free agent on an opposing sideline next season.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 20, 2024; Baltimore, MD, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) celebrates with offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley (79) after scoring a touchdown against the Houston Texans during the third quarter of a 2024 AFC divisional round game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images / Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images
The Baltimore Ravens have one of the best free agents in the league in offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, and he's unlikely to sign a new deal with the team this offseason.

While losing Stanley is difficult, having him sign with a rival team could be salt rubbed into the wound.

Bleacher Report writer Kristopher Knox believes that could be the case, listing the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns as potential destinations for his services.

"Stanley is still in his playing prime, though his recent injury history is a concern. He could be targeted by playoff hopefuls and rebuilding teams alike, but a shorter deal is probably warranted.

"While the Chiefs have just $5.4 million in projected cap space, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Kansas City clear enough room to make a run at Stanley. The Chiefs don't have a definitive answer at left tackle, and their offensive line was flat-out embarrassed by Philadelphia in the Super Bowl.

"The Browns are in even worse shape financially—they face a $34.2 million cap deficit—but will have to consider generating the cap flexibility to chase Stanley. Cleveland doesn't have a dependable left tackle on its roster, and it may well target a quarterback with the second pick in the draft."

Both spots make sense for Stanley, especially if they are willing to show him the money. The Ravens could also make a compelling offer, but it all depends on what he is looking for in his next team.

If Stanley is looking to get paid, he should go to whichever team pays him the most, which could be the Browns. It also could be a team like the New England Patriots.

If he's looking to contend for a Super Bowl, the Chiefs make more sense, though he may not get paid as much. At that point, the Ravens might as well also be in the running, but if he left for Kansas City, it would certainly tip the scales in very different directions.

