Former Ravens RB Could Return to AFC North
Former Baltimore Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins is set to test the waters of free agency after a career year with the Los Angeles Chargers this past season.
Dobbins signed a one-year, $1.61 million deal L.A. last offseason but could now have earned himself a pay day. If he doesn't end up re-signing with the Chargers, ESPN's Matt Bowen thinks that a return to the AFC North could be the best option for Dobbins, though he'd instantly become a rival of the Ravens.
ESPN recently listed the Cleveland Browns as the "best team fit" for Dobbins, who could join an offense that's become known for its dynamic rushing attack in recent years due to the presence of Nick Chubb. However, the Browns are coming off of a 3-14 season and Chubb is set to hit free agency after signing a restructured, one-year contract with the team last April.
Despite some concerning injury history, Dobbins proved that he can provide solid production out of the backfield, something the Browns will need if they let Chubb walk. Baltimore's former second-round pick had a major-bounce back season with the Chargers this past year, finishing with career-high marks in rush attempts (195) and rushing yards (905) along with tying his single-season career high of nine touchdowns. He added 32 catches for 153 yards through the air.
As a result, he was in the final running for the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year, joining a group of finalists that included New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez, Minnesota Vikings quarterback Sam Darnold, Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow and Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Burrow ended up winning.
Former Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco won the award in 2023.
Dobbins ended his time as a Raven with 234 carries for 1,347 yards and 12 touchdowns while adding 27 catches for 177 yards and another score.
