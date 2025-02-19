Ravens' Kyle Hamilton Addresses Extension Talks
Kyle Hamilton has been everything the Baltimore Ravens could've wanted and then some, earning All-Pro honors in back-to-back seasons - first-team in 2023 and second-team in 2024.
The former Notre Dame star has provided tremendous value on his rookie contract, but unfortunately, that won't last much longer.
This offseason, Hamilton is eligible for a massive extension that will likely make him the highest-paid safety in the league. The current holder of that title is Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Antoine Winfield Jr., who signed a four-year deal worth $84.1 million ($21.025 million per year) last offseason.
While locking up their star safety long-term is undoubtedly one of the Ravens' top priorities this offseason, Hamilton doesn't seem overly concerned about it right now.
"I told my agents and family I don't want to talk about any sort of contract stuff," Hamilton told The Baltimore Sun's Brian Wacker. "I just want to play football.
"That's my main focus, is just focus on football, get ready, get back in for OTAs and all that stuff. All the other stuff, I'll let my agents handle it."
If nothing else, the Ravens can pick up Hamilton's fifth-year option by May 1, keeping him under contract through the 2026 season at least. Of course, the goal remains to sign him to a long-term deal, however.
This season, Hamilton had 107 total tackles, nine passes defended, and interception and two forced fumbles. He not only earned second-team All-Pro honors as previously mentioned, but he finished ninth in Defensive Player of the Year voting as well.
Still, there was something missing this season. Hamilton's greatest strength is his versatility, as he can play as a deep safety, a nickel corner or even a pseudo-linebacker depending on the situation. With the Ravens' complete lack of depth at the position, though, Hamilton was essentially forced to play entirely as a deep safety for most of the season.
Granted, Baltimore's defense improved significantly after Hamilton settled in at the position, but finding the depth that allows him to play more freely should be on their checklist this offseason.
Hamilton clearly has a bright NFL future ahead of him, and the Ravens hope he's wearing purple and black for many years to come.
