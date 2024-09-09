Former Ravens RB Shines in Chargers Debut
Throughout his time with the Baltimore Ravens, J.K. Dobbins unfortunately had some of the worst injury luck in the entire NFL, and even that may be an understatement.
A second-round pick in 2020, Dobbins had a strong rookie season with 805 yards and nine touchdowns while averaging six yards per carry. Unfortunately, his rotten injury luck began the next summer, when he suffered a torn ACL in the preseason finale against the Washington Commanders, an injury that continued to plague him in 2022. Then in 2023, the former Ohio State star suffered a torn Achilles in the season opener, tragically ending his Ravens career.
It would've been understandable if Dobbins walked away after all the injuries, but he didn't. He instead signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers, and if Sunday's season opener was any indication, he's still got some gass in the tank.
In his first game for the Bolts, Dobbins reeled off 135 yards and a touchdowns on only 10 carries, all of which came in the second half, as L.A. defeated the Las Vegas Raiders 22-10 at home.
Dobbins had quite a few highlights, but two of them stand out. On the first play of the fourth quarter, he went off tackle for a 12-yard touchdown, his first in a full calendar year.
Then later in the fourth quarter, Dobbins reeled off a 61-yard run up the middle to get the Chargers in the red zone. Justin Herbert found rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey for a 10-yard touchdown a few plays later, putting L.A. up two scores and essentially sealing the game.
After the Chargers hired longtime Ravens executive Joe Horitz as general manager and Jim Harbaugh, younger brother of Baltimore's John Harbaugh, as head coach, several former Ravens flocked to L.A. Other former Ravens who made their official Chargers debut on Sunday include running back Gus Edwards (11 carries for 26 yards) and tight end Hayden Hurst (two receptions for 33 yards). Out of all of them, though, Dobbins was easily the most impressive.
The Ravens travel to face the Chargers on Monday Night Football on Nov. 25, marking Dobbins and others' first game against their former team.
