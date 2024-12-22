Ravens' Lamar Jackson Critical of Blemish in Steelers Win
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is enjoying possibly the best season of his career, and that's saying quite a lot considering he's already a two-time MVP.
Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers was just a continuation of that incredible season, as he threw three touchdowns to set a franchise record with 37 on the year and help the Ravens earn a 34-17 statement victory. That performance would be impressive against any team, but it being against the Steelers, the opponent that's given him more trouble than any other over the years, makes it a performance to remember.
However, there was one part of said perfroamcne that Jackson would like to forget.
Immediately after Derrick Henry brought the Ravens to the red zone with a 44-yard run, Jackson threw an interception right into the arms of Minkah Fitzpatrick, giving the Steelers a new lease on life. Marlon Humphrey bailed the Ravens out soon after with a pick six on the ensuing drive, but to little surprise, Jackson was not happy about one of his few mistakes on the day.
"I feel like I could have played better. That interception really got me mad," Jackson told reporters. "[If] we don't turn the ball over [in] almost any game, [then] we win the game. That one turnover could have been the difference, but shoutout to 'Marlo' and the defense because those guys [played] lights out all game. Definitely."
Jackson has been all business this season, and it's paid off tremendously. With two regular season games to go, he's completed 67.9 percent of his passes for 3,787 yards, 37 touchdowns and four interceptions, adding 765 yards and three touchdowns as a rusher. He's on pace to put up better stats than either of his MVP seasons, and is still in the running to win the award a third time.
This game was one the Ravens had circled on their calendars, and despite Jackson's interception, he's one of the main reasons they finally slayed the dragon.
"I believe we just stayed [true] to what we've been preaching all week – just one play at a time no matter what in the game, just move onto the next play. And things happen throughout the game where it was like we could start having that little setback, but we didn't let anything bother us – penalties, the little turnover here and there, and if we got stopped. We kept our minds focused on when we got another opportunity."
