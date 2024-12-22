Lamar Jackson Breaks Ravens Passing TD Record
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson continues to amaze week in and week out.
Facing the rival Pittsburgh Steelers, the team that has given him more trouble than any other throughout his career, Jackson has put together another impressive performance on Saturday. The two-time MVP has already thrown for three touchdowns through the first three quarters of the game, whereas he threw just five in his seven previous games against Pittsburgh.
The third one, a seven-yard strike to Mark Andrews, also put Jackson in the record books once again. That touchdown gives Jackson 37 on the season, which not only marks a new career-high for him, but a new single-season best for any Ravens quarterback. Jackson previously set the record with 36 touchdowns back in 2019, his first of two MVP seasons thus far.
Jackson has been locked in all season. While the fact that the Ravens have lost eight of their past nine against the Steelers definitely bothers him, as it does many of his teammates, he's not one to get caught up in the narrative.
"Losing, in general, bothers me – not the team [we play], really," Jackson told reporters Tuesday. "[We've] just got to find a way to get a 'dub.' It's going to be a home game, so we've just got to execute at home [and] find a way to win – that's all."
Baltimore leads 31-17 early in the fourth quarter, and a pick-six by Marlon Humphrey has the Ravens closing in on their first win over the Steelers since 2021.
