Ravens Get Starting WR vs. Steelers
Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman is active and will play in Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was previously listed as questionable with a foot injury.
Bateman, 24, was seen wearing a walking boot after Thursday's practice, casting doubt on his status for this game. However, he was reportedly moving around well during warmups, so he will it a go for this all-important matchup.
The fourth-year wideout has blossomed into a key part of the offense this season, with 38 receptions for 654 yards and seven touchdowns, ranking second on the team in each of the latter two categories. He's also been the premier deep threat for Lamar Jackson and co., averaging over 17 yards per reception. It took a while, but he looks like the player the Ravens expected when they drafted him in the first round back in 2021.
As for the inactive list, cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis and wide receiver Nelson Agholor were already ruled out with injuries, so no surprises there. The other four players, safety Marcus Williams, running back Keaton Mitchell, outside linebacker Adisa Isaac and center Nick Samac, have been on the inactive list for a few weeks now due to various reasons, so also not much of a surprise.
Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is just over an hour away at 4:30 p.m. ET.
