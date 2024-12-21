Ravens vs. Steelers: Three Things to Watch
The Baltimore Ravens enter Saturday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers with something to prove, and how could they not considering recent trends?
Pittsburgh has famously (or infamously depending on who you ask) won eight of the past nine games in this series, including the first meeting of the season in Week 11. If the Ravens want to prove they can go all the way, then conquering their Boogeyman is a must.
With that said, here's three storylines fans should keep an eye on throughout the game.
Can Lamar Jackson Break Through Steelers?
Jackson puts up ridiculous numbers against most of the league, but against Pittsburgh, his numbers look average at best. In seven games against the Steelers, Jackson has completed just 57 percent of his passes for 1,077 yards, five touchdowns and seven interceptions, and his 66.7 passer rating is by far his worst against any opponent. Back in Week 11, Jackson completed 16 of 33 passes for 207 yards, one touchdowns and one interception for a 66.1 passer rating, easily his worst of the season.
The Ravens need Jackson on his game if they're going to win this matchup, and Jackson will want to exercise his own personal demons as well.
How Will Steelers Approach Passing Game Without George Pickens?
The Steelers suffered a major blow this week when they announced Pickens, their top wideout, would miss his third-straight game due to injury. Pickens has nearly 400 more receiving yards than any other wideout on the team, and the passing attack has taken a dramatic step back without him.
The absence of Pickens provides a big challenge for the Steelers, and it will force them to adapt. They may opt to lean more on the run than usual, whichc could also help them control the pace of the game. When they do decide to throw, Pat Freiermuth and others will likely get more looks than they otherwise would. Either way, the Ravens must be ready for anything.
Will Ravens Get in Their Own Way Again?
The frustrating thing about the 2024 Ravens is that they are one of the best teams in the league when firing on all cylinders, but they routinely trip over themselves in costly ways. Nowhere was that more apparent than in the first Steelers game, where they committed three turnovers and 12 penalties, missed two field goals and botched the game-tying two point conversion.
Baltimore has shot itself in the foot so often over this current skid against Pittsburgh, which simply cannot continue if it wants to snap said skid.
