Ravens vs. Steelers: Three Players to Watch
Saturday will be a pivotal day for the Baltimore Ravens. Will they buck a narrative that has plagued them for several years now, or only reinforce it?
In a game that could very well decide the AFC North, the Ravens host the rival Pittsburgh Steelers as they hope to turn the tide in this rivalry. Pittsburgh has infamously won eight of the past nine games in this series, a fact that obviously does not sit well with Baltimore.
The Ravens have talked about how upsetting that trend is throughout the week, but it's up to them to go out there and win the game. With that said, here's three players Ravens fans should keep an eye on throughout Saturday's game.
WR Zay Flowers
In his second season, Flowers has taken a major step toward becoming the top-flight receiver the Ravens have been missing for so long. The former Boston College star has 66 receptions for 916 yards and four touchdowns on the year, and with just 84 more yards, he can become Baltimore's first 1,000-yard receiver since 2021. He was held to just two receptions for 39 yards in the first meeting, but he also scored what could've been the game-tying touchdown if the Ravens didn't botch the ensuing two-point conversion.
The real reason Flowers is here, though, is because the Ravens will likely rely on him even more than they have throughout the season. Nelson Agholor is already out with a concussion, while Rashod Bateman is questionable to play with a foot injury. The only healthy wideouts on the active roster are Flowers, Tylan Wallace and Devontez Walker (Anthony Miller was elevated from the practice squad), so the former will be counted on to carry the load.
TE Isaiah Likely
Likely is here for the same reason as Flowers: the Ravens will likely look to him with their receiver room battling injuries. The third-year pro has been relatively quiet since his incredible game to open the season, and while he has had some very solid performances, this is a chance for him to ball out like he did in the first game of the year.
Additionally, Likely probably has a chip on his shoulder heading into this game. He had four receptions for 75 yards, his second-highest total of the season, in the first meeting, but he fumbled deep in his own territory just before halftime, to essentially gift the Steelers a field goal heading into the break. That play undoubtedly stuck in his mind, and he'll look to right that wrong this time around.
CB Marlon Humphrey
Humphrey made arguably the Ravens' best play of the game in the first meeting, picking off Russell Wilson in the end zone to keep it a one-score game early in the fourth quarter. The Ravens couldn't take advantage of the opportunity, but it was yet another clutch play in Humphrey's revival this season.
The former All-Pro cornerback was also extremely vocal throughout the week about the Ravens' struggles in this rivalry, outright stating that it "bothers" him that they've lost eight of the past nine meetings. Humphrey always plays with fire, but will likely be especially passionate about this game in particular.
