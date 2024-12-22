Ravens Save AFC North Chances With Win Over Steelers
There was an eerily similar feeling for the Baltimore Ravens when Lamar Jackson threw an interception in the red zone to Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick to thwart their chances to make it a two-possession game early in the fourth quarter.
The worries that the tide had shifted in the Steelers' favor were short-lived. Two plays later, cornerback Marlon Humphrey intercepted Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson and ran it back 37 yards for a touchdown. Humphrey's pick seized control for Baltimore, giving it a 14-point lead and paving the way for a 34-17 win over the Steelers on Saturday at M&T Bank Stadium.
With the win, Baltimore clinched a playoff berth and still has a chance to win the AFC North. The Ravens have reached the playoffs for a third straight year and six of the last seven seasons.
Jackson turned in the best performance of his career against the Steelers, completing 15 of 23 passes for 207 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. With his three passing touchdowns, Jackson has thrown 37 touchdowns this season, surpassing his career best from 2019 when he threw 36. His 37 passing touchdowns are also the new franchise record for Baltimore.
Tight ends Mark Andrews, Isaiah Likely and receiver Rashod Bateman were on the receiving end of Jackson's passing touchdowns. Zay Flowers was Baltimore's leading receiver with 5 catches for 100 yards.
Running back Derrick Henry delivered a strong performance on the ground, running for 162 yards on 24 carries.
The Ravens also got another strong performance on defense, tallying 3 sacks, 4 tackles for loss and one stop on fourth down. Outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy had 1.5 sacks and nose tackle Michael Pierce had one. Defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike had a half sack and two tackles for loss.
After the Steelers (10-5) tied the game 17-17 on a 12-yard touchdown pass from Wilson to Cordarrale Patterson with 5:14 left in the third quarter, Baltimore outscored its division rival 17-0 and forced a pair of turnovers.
The Ravens (10-5) will have another chance to make up ground in the AFC North when they face the Houston Texans (9-6) on Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!