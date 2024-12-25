Ravens' Lamar Jackson Dazzles With Long Rushing TD
What more is there to say about Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson at this point?
The two-time MVP is making a strong case for his third award, and is in the midst of yet another dominant performance in Wednesday's game against the Houston Texans. He already had a highlight-reel touchdown pass, and now has an electrifying score on the ground as well.
Early in the third quarter, Jackson turned on the jets and left the Texans' defense in the dust for a 48-yard rushing touchdown, his longest run of the season.
Jackson hasn't been running nearly as much as he has in the past, but he's still making some dazzling plays when he does run, and this play is all the proof needed.
Additionally, Jackson is now on the verge of NFL history. He entered the day 86 yards shy of Micahel Vick's all-time record for rushing yards by a quarterback, and with three carries for 81 yards at the time of publication, he's just a few yards away from writing his name in the history books yet again.
The Ravens now lead the Texans 24-2 in the middle of the third quarter, with Jackson, Derrick Henry and co. simply humming along.
