Derrick Henry Breaks Ravens TD Record
Derrick Henry is certainly living up to his nickname of "The King" in his first season with the Baltimore Ravens.
The 2020 Offensive Player of the Year, Henry has been everything the Ravens could've hoped for and then some. He's racked up rushing yards and touchdowns pretty much at will, and he's taken this already dynamic offense to new heights.
Henry scored yet again on the opening drive of Wednesday's game against the Houston Texans, and in the process, wrote his name in the record books yet again. He scored his 16th total touchdown of the season on a 2-yard rush, the most in a single season in franchise history.
That's not all, though, as Henry also scored his 14th rushing touchdown of the season, tying him with Jamal Lewis (2003) for the most in a single season in franchise history.
Henry had been on the verge of these records for a while now, but went four-straight games without a touchdown after scoring in every game before that. All is well now, though, as he has the records with a game and change to spare.
It's only fitting that it came against the Texans, a team he used to torment constantly as a member of the Tennessee Titans. This is his only game against his former division this season, and he's reminding the Texans why he's one of the best backs of this generation.
Baltimore leads 10-0 late in the first quarter.
