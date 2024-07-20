Ravens' Derrick Henry Reveals Insane Diet, Fitness Routine
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry is a world-class athlete and an absolute freak of nature, but he obviously didn't get to that point overnight.
Henry, 30, has taken incredible care of his body for years, going back to his high school days if not earlier. Of course, such care doesn't come easy, or cheap for that matter.
In an article by Dan Pompei of The Athletic, Henry revealed that he spends $240,000 annually on body maintenance, and his routine is intense to say the least.
"Henry’s financial adviser, Pete Kotos, estimates Henry spends $240,000 yearly on body maintenance, which includes employing a personal chef who prepares all of Henry’s meals," Pompei writes. "Henry eats no fried foods, gluten, dairy or artificial sugars.
"During the season, he doesn’t eat his first meal until 4 or 5 p.m. and eats only one other meal, usually around 8 p.m. (in the offseason, his first meal is around 1 p.m.). When he does eat, he consumes nearly enough for a pride of lions. 'I probably eat three chicken breasts, some rice and broccoli,' he says. 'Then I have some gluten-free pancakes, scrambled eggs, diced potatoes, home fries and some steak.'”
Henry also revealed that he has snacks such as kale, avocados or bananas before games just to get something in his system. He also works out twice a day with no days off, and uses cold therapy, infrared sauna and massage therapy in his recovery. To keep up with such a routine every single day is discipline most of us can only dream of having.
Many other players have similar routines, but hearing it laid out like this really puts into perspective how different NFL players are from the average folk.
Clearly it's worked out for Henry, as he routinely runs over defenders with ease thanks to his sheer strength. Now with a new team for the first time in his career, Henry hopes to continue his success while chasing his first Super Bowl victory.
