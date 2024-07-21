Ravens LB Reunites With Former Teammate
Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith got to welcome an old friend to the team this week.
Safety Eddie Jackson, the newest member of the Ravens, previously played alongside Smith for four and a half seasons with the Chicago Bears, and were two of the best players on that defense. Naturally, seeing his old teammate come to Baltimore put a smile on Smith's face.
"I'm very happy to have Eddie [Jackson] here. He'll be a great asset to our team," Smith told reporters on Saturday. "[He has] a lot of playmaking ability; he's proved it before, so I think with the group of guys that we already have here, him coming along, it will be really good for him and then really good for us as well."
It wasn't a coincidence that the two reunited, though. Smith put in a good word for Jackson when the latter was a free agent, and it ultimately led to him signing a one-year deal with Baltimore on Friday.
"Yes, I always tell the truth. I have great respect for Eddie [Jackson] and [I've] known Eddie since I came into the league," Smith said. "Like I said earlier, I think he's a great asset for our team. [He's] obviously been making plays in this league for a very long time, and with the pieces that we have here, and then with his talent, and having him in his role, I think it will go well for us."
Jackson, 30, was one of the best safeties in the league earlier in his career. The Alabama product was an All-Pro in his second season and earned two Pro Bowl selections in his first three seasons, not bad for a fourth-round pick. Age and injuries have taken a number on his game, but as a No. 3 safety in Baltimore, he should be a perfect fit for the role.
Meanwhile, the 27-year-old Smith is still arguably the best off-ball linebacker in the game, having just earned his second straight first-team All-Pro selection. He was already fantastic in Chicago, but has taken his game to an entirely new level in Baltimore.
