Ravens' Lamar Jackson Details 'Dope' Acting Gig
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson won't be walking away from football any time soon, but the two-time MVP has certainly broadened his horizons recently.
Earlier this year, Jackson made his acting debut in the fourth season of Power Book III: Raising Kanan, a hit crime drama series airing on Starz. He played a character known as E-Tone, a hitman working for Unique (Joey Bada$$), and his performance seemed to draw generally positive reactions. Not bad for his first time on screen.
Following mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, Jackson spoke to reporters for one of the first times since his debut episode premiered on May 9. He shared details on how he landed the role, the filming process and much more.
"Shout out to Sascha [Penn, series creator], that's the producer, that's the guy who directed, that's the guy who actually got me on the show," Jackson said. "I tweeted about it, I was like, 'man, Raising Kanan is lit,' or whatever, and he posted about it. I commented on his Instagram, I'm like 'don't kill me off, I actually want to be in the show. Then like, that summer when the season was over, last year, they had me in New York filming and stuff."
"It was a dope gig. I had fun shooting, doing my shoot, shooting the film, the show, get that out there. I had a lot of fun with it, and a lot goes into it, like shout out to all the actors and actresses. Man, a lot going on all day, for one scene."
With how well his acting debut went, Jackson, 28, could have a future on screen after his playing career. However, he likely has at least another half decade of elite play ahead of him, so that acting career will have to wait a bit.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!