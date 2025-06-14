Ravens, Lamar Jackson Are Perfect Pairing
It's hard enough for NFL franchises to find a star quarterback, but building a team that allows them to succeed to the fullest might be even harder. Luckily, the Baltimore Ravens have both nailed down.
Lamar Jackson has been one of the NFL's best quarterbacks since entering the league in 2018, winning two MVP awards and setting numerous records both through the air and on the ground. It took the Ravens a while to build a star-studded roster around him, but now they have a strong offensive line, one of the league's top running backs in Derrick Henry, a good receiving corps and an elite play-caller in Todd Monken. Their offense is now a Ferrari, and Jackson is the engine that makes it run.
Recently, FOX Sports' Henry McKenna ranked the "marriage" between Jackson and the Ravens as the best between a quarterback and his team based on scheme, coaching and personnel. Even ahead of that between Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, who have ruled the AFC with an iron fist for more than half a decade now.
"The Ravens and Jackson aren’t your typical team-player relationship, but that’s what makes them so special," McKenna wrote. "After all, Jackson went 32nd overall in the draft. He wasn’t the prototypical passer teams are accustomed to building their offense around. It took a creative and confident coach like John Harbaugh, who could bring in the right coordinator(s) to create an offense for Jackson.
"And what an offense they’ve made together. Last season, Jackson threw for 4,172 yards, 41 touchdowns and four interceptions while rushing for 915 yards and four touchdowns. Jackson and the Ravens really understand each other. Relationship goals."
Despite the great marriage between Jackson and the Ravens, it's impossible to ignore the elephant in the room that is their lack of a Super Bowl appearance in this era. The playoffs have consistently been a struggle for them, and getting over the hump is critical to consider this era a true success.
Hopefully for them, this will be the year they do so and book their date in Santa Clara for Super Bowl LX in February.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!