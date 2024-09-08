Ravens' Lamar Jackson Drawing Strange NBA Comparison
Few players are as polarizing as Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson to people who cover the NFL.
On one hand, you have people who swear by Jackson, noting his accomplishments as a two-time MVP and laud his dynamic ability to make plays with his arm and legs. On the other hand, his 2-4 record in playoff games is a sticking point and proof that he can't show up in the biggest moments.
While that comprises much of the range in which Jackson is viewed, former NFL safety, ESPN analyst and host of The Pivot Podcast, Ryan Clark, had an intriguing comparison for the Ravens star, comparing him to NBA star Russell Westbrook when he was in his prime.
"Lamar Jackson right now is like Russell Westbrook," Clark said on ESPN's show Get Up. "We watch Russell Westbrook throughout the regular season and even in the playoffs have these great statistical games. Have this huge impact on what teams are doing, but you remember when he and Damian Lillard went head to head and it got emotional. He couldn't make a shot."
"He can do so much and did so much last night and it's almost that you feel bad killing him about those two throws because of what he did, but that's the position. If I play lockdown defense at the cornerback position the entire game and then I give up deep ball in the [final] two minute drive, I'm wrong."
Jackson completed 26 of 41 passes for 273 yards and a touchdown and he ran for 122 yards on 16 carries in the Ravens' 27-20 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Baltimore got down to the Chiefs' 10-yard line with 19 seconds left in the game, but Jackson missed tight end Isaiah Likely and receiver Zay Flowers in the end zone.
On the final play of the game, Jackson connected with Likely for what was seemingly a touchdown, but his toe was out of bounds, making the pass incomplete and thwarting the Ravens' comeback.
On a whim, the comparison isn't too far-fetched. Both are at their peak in the regular season and the kind of players opposing teams dreaded facing. Westbrook won one MVP, made the All-NBA team nine times and is a part of the NBA's 75th anniversary team. He also averaged a triple-double in an NBA record four seasons in his career.
Along with being a two-time MVP, Jackson is third all-time in rushing yards for a quarterback with 5,380, only trailing Cam Newton and Michael Vick. Vick is the all-time leader with 6,109 rushing yards
Ultimately, though, the biggest comparison for Jackson and Westbrook is they're still in search of the game's ultimate prize, a championship in their respective sport. While being compared to a future Hall of Famer is far from a bad thing, in this context, it's not exactly a compliment either.
If Jackson is going to earn respect from everyone, it's more than likely going to take him winning a Super Bowl or having an all-time performance or two in the playoffs. Until then, though, these are the kind of comparisons Jackson will get until he's hoisting the Lombardi Trophy at the end of a season.
