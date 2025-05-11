Ravens' Lamar Jackson Embracing New Sport
Baltimore Ravens fans need not worry, Lamar Jackson isn't going anywhere any time soon. However, the two-time MVP quarterback is certainly broadening his horizons.
While his recent acting debut is rightfully getting all the attention, Jackson also just began his first season as the lead owner of the Maryland Colts, a horse racing team in the National Throughoubred League. He also served as the host for Saturday's Pilmico Cup, which marked the first three races of the NTL season after a draft to select horses earlier in the week.
The New York Knights ended up winning the cup to take an early lead in the season. Randall Lane, owner of the Knights and co-founder of the NTL, was actually partially responsible for sparking Jackson's interest in horse racing, as he invited him as a guest to last year's Preakness Stakes in Baltimore.
“He saw the power of the [horse racing] industry in Maryland,” Lane told the Baltimore Banner. “It’s a big industry in Maryland and means a lot to Maryland.”
Jackson certainly embraced his role as host, watching over various community events and posing in the winner's circle. Though Jackson wasn't made available wasn't made available to reporters, Lane said he "had a great time" at the event.
“Lamar came in as the lead owner under one condition: that he comes in and has an impact on Baltimore,” Lane said. “Obviously, he has plenty of money. He likes the investment. ... But he likes it as a social vehicle, and that was our job to execute on that.”
“It was a great day for the NTL, but it was a great day for Pimlico, great day for Baltimore. It was really about the community.”
With a great first event under his belt, Jackson hopes this is just the beginning of his horse racing journey.
“I think next year we’re going to try to make it twice as big,” Lane said. “There’s no reason, [considering how] this is such a big footprint, that we can’t make this two or three times as big as this.”
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!