Ravens' Lamar Jackson Doesn't Expect Record To Last
Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson is now the NFL's all-time leader in rushing yards by a quarterback, though he doesn't expect to hold that title forever.
Jackson rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' Christmas Day win over the Houston Texans, which brought him to 6,110 yards for his careeer. That was exactly enough to break the record of 6,109 yards, which Michael Vick held for many years.
As they say, though, records are meant to be broken. Someday, Jackson expects another special player to come along and break his record, just as he broke Vick's record.
"I believe so. If it [does get broken], hats off to whoever does it, because records are meant to be broken," Jackson told reporters Tuesday. "It's nothing to be mad about. It's just another guy, another one-of-one type of generational talented guy, I believe, if it happens."
It's not an unreasonable prediction to make. Dual-threat quarterbacks have become significantly more common over the past decade and change, and Jackson has undoubtedly inspired a new generation of players to come.
Considering that many thought Jackson should play wide receiver in the NFL before he was drafted, it's remarkable to see him evolve into one of the faces of the league today. He still faces doubters today, but it's just extra motivation for him.
"There is really nothing to talk about, for real," Jackson said. "Just let us play football, but it is what it is. It's always going to be [like] that. When you're playing sports, there's always going to be talk of how good a player is, how bad a player is, he should be this [or] he should be that. It's going to always be that type of talk, so it is what it is. Just keep it up for me. It helps."
