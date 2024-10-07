Ravens' Lamar Jackson Headed for Third MVP
Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens were able to escape with a wild win in Week 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals. When all was said and done, they won the game by a final score of 41-38 in overtime.
With the win, the Ravens moved to 3-2 on the season and won their third straight game. They're looking like a potential Super Bowl contender once again.
Not only is the team looking like a Super Bowl contender, Jackson is looking like an MVP contender.
After winning the prestigious award last season, Jackson has come out firing this year. He is clearly gunning for his second straight MVP award. That isn't his primary goal, but there's no doubt he'd love winning it back-to-back.
Now, the question has to be asked, is Jackson the current NFL MVP through five weeks?
So far in five games, Jackson has completed 65.3 percent of his pass attempts for 1,206 yards, nine touchdowns, and an interception. He has also picked up 363 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
Looking at the numbers, there is no question that Jackson is one of the front-runners for the award. Derrick Henry, Baltimore's star running back, also has to be mentioned as a potential candidate right now.
Jackson has been elite at taking care of the football this season. His nine touchdowns to one interception is an impressive number. Add in his rushing attack ability and he likely is the top MVP candidate currently.
Of course, winning has a lot to do with who ends up winning the award. If Jackson keeps playing the way he has so far this season and the team keeps winning, a second straight MVP is very likely.
It's just another sign of how hard Jackson has worked on his game. He has improved as a passer dramatically. His work ethic has led to him being in the conversation the MVP award each and every year.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the rest of the season has in store for the 27-year-old quarterback. He is playing some of the best football of his career.
Hopefully, he'll be able to add another MVP award to his resume and can take the final step and win a Super Bowl as well.
