Ravens' Lamar Jackson Lands in Peyton Manning's Top 5
Few topics stir up more spirited debate than ranking the top quarterbacks in football.
And while many have differing opinions, few would hold more weight than that of one of the greatest to ever play quarterback. Former Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos Super Bowl winning quarterback and Hall of Famer Peyton Manning ranked his top five at the position in football right now and had Baltimore Ravens' quarterback Lamar Jackson on his list.
"Lamar Jackson does things that don't seem possible with the football in his hands," Manning said at Fanatics Fest in New York. "He makes throws, he runs and he's smart. He protects himself...I love the way Lamar carries himself. I think he'll have a great year this year."
Manning also listed Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow among his top five quarterbacks.
Jackson stayed healthy for an entire season for the first time since 2020 and showed just how he is when he stays on the field, winning MVP for the second time in his career. Jackson threw for a career-best 3,678 yards, 24 touchdowns and he reached the end zone six more times on the ground. He also won the second playoff game of his career last season and reached the AFC Championship game for the first time.
Jackson will have another year in offensive coordinator Todd Monken's system and arguably the best supporting cast of his career with All-Pro running back Derrick Henry alongside him in the backfield and the emergence of receiver Zay Flowers and tight end Isaiah Likely along with All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews in the passing game. Jackson's comfort and growth in Monken's scheme could set him up for an even better season this year.
If Baltimore can adequately replace three starters on the offensive line, Jackson will be well-equipped to establish himself among the upper-echelon of the top five quarterbacks in football. And if he can finally get over the playoff hurdle that has haunted him, he could be in a position to add to his already stellar legacy.
