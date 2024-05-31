Ravens' Defensive 'Triplets' Named Best In NFL
The Baltimore Ravens' defense was the best in the NFL last season, one of the few units in the league that could consistently lock down opposing offenses.
While Baltimore lost some key players this offseason, most notably Pro Bowl linebacker Patrick Queen, much of the defense remains the same. As such, this is still a defense to be feared.
SI's Gilberto Manzano recently ranked each team's best defensive trio, but rather than just picking the best three defenders he chose one pass rusher, one linebacker and one defensive back. Under that criteria, the Ravens' trio of Justin Madubuike, Roquan Smith and Kyle Hamilton stands head and shoulders above the rest.
"The Ravens were the obvious choice for this No. 1 ranking because they’re the only team that can confidently say they have at least one elite player at all three levels of the defense," Manzano writes. "Madubuike elevated his game last season and is now one of the highest-paid defensive tackles after signing a four-year, $98 million contract extension. Hamilton also enjoyed a breakout “sophomore” season, earning an All-Pro First-Team nod, and is now regarded by many as the NFL’s best safetybecause of his versatility. As for Smith, he’s been one of the league’s best linebackers since being drafted by the Bears in 2018."
The Ravens have placed a strong emphasis on their defense throughout their history, and it's paid off with two Super Bowl titles. Now with arguably the league's best defense once again, they'll look to add another piece of hardware to their collection.
