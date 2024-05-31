Ravens' Offensive Trio Among NFL's Best
With an MVP campaign from a fully healthy Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens' offense took a major step forward last season to become one of the most dangerous in the league, particularly on the ground.
However, a disappointing AFC Championship Game loss to the Kansas City Chiefs proves that there's still plenty of room to grow. Like many other recent playoff losses, Baltimore's offense dried up and put up only 10 points. That's tied for the Ravens' lowest mark all season, and even then, the other time came when they were resting their starters.
The Ravens received that message loud and clear, and made a big splash this offseason by signing former All-Pro running back Derrick Henry.
WIth Henry in the fold, SI's Matt Verderame believes the Ravens' offensive trio of quarterback (Jackson), running back (Henry) and pass catcher (Zay Flowers) to be the fifth-best in the league.
"Last season, the Ravens had the AFC’s best record, only to fall short in the conference title game. Then, general manager Eric DeCosta added Henry to the backfield, giving the two-time MVP in Jackson another terrific weapon," Verderame writes. "Factor in Flowers, who registered 858 yards and five scores as a rookie, and Baltimore is loaded again."
While the Ravens led the league in rushing last season, they ranked fairly low in passing metrics. However, a large reason for that was because they were in the lead so often and thus didn't need to pass very often. The air game isn't exactly their greatest strength, but they're still more than capable of using it effectively.
Jackson and Flowers are looking to pick up where they left off last season, while Henry is looking to thrive with a new team for the first time in his career. All three players, and the Ravens offense as a whole, will be exciting to watch this season.
