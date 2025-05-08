Ravens’ Lamar Jackson Named NFL’s Second-Best QB
The Baltimore Ravens are in good hands at the quarterback position, to say the least. Lamar Jackson is a two-time MVP and has led the Baltimore Ravens to the No. 1 seed in the AFC twice. The Ravens have consistently been one of the top teams in the league, and that is in large part due to their star quarterback.
With the largest portion of the NFL offseason in the rear view mirror, we are looking towards the 2025 season, and respective rankings are beginning to come out. Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report revealed his top 12 quarterbacks in the league, naming Jackson in the No. 2 spot.
"The four-time Pro Bowler can do it all with his arm and legs, and he is well on his way to the Hall of Fame," Gagnon writes. "It's hard to find a problem here, aside from the fact that he's never come close to winning a championship. There's still plenty of time for that, though, and it's important to remember this is a team sport. And in his defense, a player who struggled in big spots earlier in his career but posted a 122.5 passer rating in two 2024 playoff games, the Ravens again fell just short in a tight road loss to the Bills. If Jackson can stay healthy (and he generally has the last two seasons), it will all come eventually."
The big setback with Jackson is the consistent struggles in the playoffs and the lack of Super Bowl appearances. He is 3-5 all time in the postseason, throwing 10 touchdowns to seven interceptions in those eight games. While he played very well against the Pittsburgh Steelers and led a potential game-tying drive against the Buffalo Bills, he also had two costly turnovers against Buffalo that came back to haunt Baltimore.
