Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Returns To OTAs
The Baltimore Ravens have had the dark cloud of Lamar Jackson's absence hanging over them throughout their organized team activities, but it's looking a bit brighter now.
On Tuesday, Jackson made his long-awaited return as the Ravens dive into their third week of OTAs. Before Tuesday, Jackson had only attended one OTA session, the very first one back on May 20.
By missing OTAs, Jackson has lost a fair bit of money. The two-time MVP quarterback has an annual $750,000 workout bonus built into his contract, but because it requires him to attend 80 percent of OTA sessions, he has already missed too many to earn it this year.
While the Ravens would've loved to have Jackson back much earlier, it's better late than never as he now has a bit of time to work with the offense.
Additionally, safety Marcus Williams is also on the field for the first time in OTAs.
However, the Ravens are still missing quite a few players with 21 not participating on Tuesday, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. Notable names in that group include Odafe Oweh, Justin Madubuike, Isaiah Likely, Marlon Humphrey, Kyle Hamilton and Rashod Bateman.
