Ravens Kicker Named Madden Cover Candidate
Over the long history of the Madden NFL video game series, two Baltimore Ravens have had the honor of gracing the cover art. Those two players are linebacker Ray Lewis (Madden 2005) and quarterback Lamar Jackson (Madden 21).
With the cover reveal for the upcoming Madden 25 just around the corner, there is a possibility that another Raven could join Lewis and Jackson as cover athletes. Who could that be? Well, NFL.com's Bobby Kownack has an interesting suggestion: kicker Justin Tucker.
"During the aughts [2000s], the skill sets of Madden cover athletes often coincided with specific innovations seen in the video game... "Thanks to the league's new kickoff rule, Madden is set to overhaul the play this year to match, creating an explosive opportunity for action across the real and virtual football landscape," Kownack writes.
"Enter Justin Tucker, the greatest kicker of all time in the only year it'd make sense to consider one on the cover. He holds the record for career field goal percentage (90.18) and also boasts the longest field goal in NFL history (a 66-yard game winner). He's an opera singer, to boot. Throw him in a commercial and watch him sing his way to some sales."
As one could probably guess, no kicker has ever been a Madden cover athlete. Also unsurpisingly, there hasn't exactly been much demand for one to be on the cover. If one was ever going to do it, though, Tucker is the perfect candidate.
At this point, Tucker has essentially nothing left to prove. The 33-year-old is a five-time first-team All-Pro selection, a Super Bowl XLVII champion and near-unanimously considered the greatest kicker of all time. If he can somehow make it on the Madden cover though, it's another bullet point on his incredible resume.
EA Sports will unveil the Madden 25 cover athlete on June 11.
