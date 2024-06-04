Former Ravens LB Says Steelers Are Better Fit
Patrick Queen went from a key part of the Baltimore Ravens' defense to one of the most-hated athletes in the city in the blink of an eye, but such is life when a player leaves to join a bitter rival.
This offseason, Queen signed a three-year, $41 million deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers that made him one of the highest-paid inside linebackers in the league. That would be one thing, but since signing in Pittsburgh, Queen has not been shy about stating his preference for his new team.
Recently, Queen struck again when he called his decision to sign with the Steelers a "no-brainer" for multiple reasons.
“At the end of the day, money makes you happy, but you also have to win to be happy," Queen told Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. "I’d rather win and be happy than be miserable with a lot of money. It’s a better atmosphere here for me. Everybody is cool, the people are cool, the players are cool and the food spots are better. I am a big food guy. I love food. I am more of a true food guy rather than a seafood guy. I like meat and stuff like that. It’s just a better atmosphere for me here.”
Last season, the Ravens finished 13-4 to earn the AFC's top seed before ultimately falling in the AFC Championship Game. Comparatively, the Steelers finished 10-7 and lost in the AFC Wild Card Round. There is an argument that the Steelers improved this offseason while the Ravens got worse, but Pittsburgh still isn't a true Super Bowl contender in all likelihood.
Still, Queen made his decision and whether Ravens fans like it or not, they'll have to come to terms with it. That said, there will be no love lost when he faces his former team.
