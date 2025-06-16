Former Starter Leading Ravens LB Competition
Second chances can be hard to come by in the unforgiving NFL, but they absolutely exist. Just ask Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson.
Simpson, a 2023 third-round pick out of Clemson, earned the starting job last season after Patrick Queen departed in free agency. However, there were some obvious growing pains, particularly in coverage as he allowed a 121.4 passer rating when targeted. By the end of the season, he was relegated to a backup role as Malik Harrison and Chris Board both saw more action.
With those two now gone, though, a competition between Simpson and fourth-round rookie Teddye Buchanan has opened up for the starting weak-side linebacker job. While the competition is nowhere near decided, Simpson seems to have the edge entering this week's mandatory minicamp, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic.
"Harbaugh said he fully expects Simpson to start alongside Roquan Smith on early downs, but that was before the Ravens used a fourth-round pick on Buchanan, an intriguing prospect," Zrebiec wrote. "Still, Simpson remains the favorite. After losing his starting job late last season, Simpson worked hard this offseason and has shown he has an even better grasp of Baltimore’s defense. He essentially has a two-year head start on Buchanan, but the rookie has the tools and athleticism to flash early."
"The Ravens likely won’t be in their base defense too often, so whoever wins this job may not play a ton of snaps."
Even if the winner of this competition doesn't see too much action, it would still be a huge confidence booster for Simpson if he wins it. The 24-year-old was a third-team All-ACC selection in his final season at Clemson, and definitely has the talent to succeed at the NFL.
As Zrebiec. alluded to, Harbaugh is quite pleased with Simpson's progress this offseason.
"Just another great offseason with [Simpson]," Harbaugh told reporters on Wednesday. "We were up here in the building all day. We took our little two weeks [off] at the end of the season, and then we were here for the whole [offseason so far]. [he is] just a guy who was, again, in here every day working, getting better, taking care of his body. So, I think he's going to have a great year, too."
