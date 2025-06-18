Ravens' Lamar Jackson Declines Comment on Contract Situation
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson isn't interested in talking about his potential looming contract extension as mandatory minicamp begins.
Jackson met with reporters during the first day of minicamp Tuesday and politely declined comment on his current contract situation.
"You know I never discuss contract situations here. I don't want to talk about it. Is that okay with you?" Jackson said to a reporter.
Jackson, who isn't represented by an agent, signed a five-year $260 million contract extension with the Ravens in April 2023. However, he has yet to sign a new deal and is currently 10th among current NFL quarterbacks in average per year (APY) $52 million despite finishing second in the MVP race behind Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (T-No. 2 in APY at $55 million) this past season.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is No. 1 in APY at $60 million.
Though Jackson has yet to sign an extension, there's almost zero doubt that the Ravens will eventually come to terms with their franchise quarterback. Jackson doesn't appear close to leaving his prime anytime soon and will keep Baltimore in Super Bowl contention until further notice.
Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told the media in March that conversations between Jackson and the front office had begun on a potential extension.
"There's been conversations about that internally, I know," Harbaugh told reporters. "How far along that is or whatever, I don't know, but I definitely think it's an obvious point that you're making. That's going to continue to have to be addressed, really with all those guys. You just kind of got to manage that dance, that salary cap dance, and Lamar is the main part of that because he's the franchise player. So, that's a possibility, I think. Sooner or later, definitely is going to have to happen."
Last season, Jackson went 316 of 474 passing for a career-high in yards (4,172) and passing touchdowns (41) against just four interceptions. He added 139 carries for 915 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!