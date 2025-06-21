Ravens' Malaki Starks Named to Preseason All-Rookie Team
Making the transition from college football to the NFL is always tricky, but if there's a player equipped to make the transition smoothly, it'd probably be Baltimore Ravens rookie safety Malaki Starks.
Starks, the No. 27 overall pick in April's draft, spent three years as a starter at Georgia, which boasted one of the nation's best defenses in that time span. He was far from a passenger as he had 17 pass breakups and six interceptions over his three seasons. He was also a first-team All-American in each of the past two seasons, earning consensus All-American honors in 2023.
Now, Starks joins a Baltimore defense that seems tailor-made for him, and analysts can't wait to see him in action. NFL.com's Gennaro Filice named Starks to his all-rookie team, expecting him to make a big impact right away.
"Starks is represented by Nicole Lynn, but the trailblazing agent has a serious competitor when it comes to the dogged promotion of her client: ME! Seeing how my infatuation with the safety approached stalker levels during this draft cycle, his placement here was guaranteed the moment I was handed this assignment," Filice wrote. "The fit in Baltimore is perfect, as Starks’ center field chops will allow Kyle Hamilton to return to the overhang role that made him a first-team All-Pro in 2023. And Malaki has already endeared himself to his head coach."
“'He was organizing walk-throughs at the hotel for the rookies pretty much the whole camp -- I think that’s pretty cool,' John Harbaugh said last week. 'He’s always on point.' I. Love. This. Guy."
With the loss of Ar'Darius Washington, who will miss most of - if not all of - the season after tearing his Achilles last month, Starks will definitely have more pressure on him than previously expected, as he's now definitely the full-time starter next to Hamilton.
Again, though, he's more than prepared to take on that responsibility.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!