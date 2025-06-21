Former Ravens LB Sought Reunion Before Retiring
Former Baltimore Ravens linebacker C.J. Mosley didn't always plan on hanging up his cleats this offseason.
After 11 NFL seasons with the Ravens and New York Jets, Mosley officially announced his retirement on Thursday to coincide with his 33rd birthday. With five Pro Bowl selections, the veteran linebacker leaves a legacy to be proud of.
At first, though, he had another idea in mind. According to WJZ's Rick Ritter, Mosley wanted to return to the Ravens this offseason, but a failed physical due to a neck injury ultimately led to his retirement this week.
The Ravens have a bit of a need at weak-side linebacker next to Roquan Smith. Right now, third-year pro Trenton Simpson and fourth-round pick Teddye Buchanan are competing for the starting job, though the former seems to have the edge. No matter who wins that competition, Baltimore will be starting an inexperienced player at the position.
If Mosley had returned to Baltimore, he could've been an excellent veteran option if he stayed healthy. Granted, that would've been a big if after he played just four games last season, but the potential was definitely there. Plus, it would've been fun to see the Ravens' star linebackers of past and present in Mosley and Smith playing side-by-side.
Unfortunately, it simply wasn't meant to be.
In his five years with the Ravens, Mosley, the No. 17 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, was a centerpiece of the defense. He recorded 579 tackles, 43 tackles for loss, nine interceptions, six forced fumbles and two defensive touchdowns, and was a Pro Bowl selection in four of his five seasons.
His final regular season game as a Raven in 2018 was perhaps his most memorable one, as his fourth-quarter interception on then-Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield clinched the AFC North in dramatic fashion.
Hopefully, Mosley enjoys his retirement and knows his legacy in Baltimore is secure.
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens On SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!