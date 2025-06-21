Ravens Named Biggest Offseason Winners
The NFL offseason is stacked with ticking time bombs for most teams' front offices, when contract extension season collides with free agency and the draft. It's up to 32 different league executives to decide how to prioritize up-and-comers against retaining talent, with championship contenders up against tighter corners than anyone.
The Baltimore Ravens have had to walk this tightrope for the majority of the 2020s, burdened by the expectations that come with a franchise quarterback like Lamar Jackson giving them a fair shake at winning the Lombardi Trophy for every year they surround him with just enough supporting pieces.
Baltimore General Manager Eric DeCosta had a lot of different players and position groups to pay attention to in a spring that's been wrought with those deserving of security and playing time, and his meticulous button-pushing has put the Ravens in a position to succeed entering the fall of 2025.
His Ravens were named one of the five biggest offseason winners by Bucky Brooks of NFL.com, the only perennial contenders on a list otherwise full of those looking to be taken seriously going forward.
While the Chicago Bears, Las Vegas Raiders and New England Patriots earned recognition for taking serious steps to reemerge out of the gutter and the Washington Commanders were applauded for building on last season's momentum, the Ravens got credit for putting the "finishing touches on the best roster in football."
Though the splashy Jaire Alexander signing was the icing on the cake, but they fortified their defensive core in nabbing safety Malaki Starks in the first round of the NFL Draft, pairing Kyle Hamilton with the up-and-comer and further diversifying their cornerback room with the aforementioned former Packers star.
That attention to defense only further frees up their offense, more star-studded than ever.
"The defensive upgrades should enable the Ravens to stymie opposing offenses that are forced into shootouts by Lamar Jackson and Co. With DeAndre Hopkins joining a group of pass catchers that already features dangerous playmakers like Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and Isaiah Likely, the Ravens are one of the favorites to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LX."
Baltimore's roster is filled with premium players at almost every position, a two-way beast with big game players and the scars of past failures to motivate them going forward. Lamar Jackson has already spoken of his desire for vengeance, and he's got a squad capable of helping him deliver.
