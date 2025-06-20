Man Pleads Guilty To Flying Drone Over Ravens Playoff Game
A 43-year-old local man has pleaded to flying a drone over M&T Bank Stadium during the playoff game between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers on Jan. 11 and caused play to be suspended for several minutes, the Baltimore Banner reports.
For his actions, Alexis Perez Suarez has been sentenced to one year of probation, 100 hours of community service and a $500 fine. He appeared at a U.S. District Court in Baltimore showing remorse, promising to never be back in court again.
There was a temporary flight restriction over the stadium that banned certain aircraft from operating in a 3-nautical-mile radius, as is the standard for sporting events. Maryland State Police and the FBI tracked the drone to identify Perez Suarez as the operator.
Perez Suarez has a past criminal history and has previously dealt with substance abuse, but public defender Christina Wong argued that his intentions were not malicious. She also argued that he has made up for past mistakes by being there for his wife and three daughters over the past six years.
“It was simply done out of wanting to get some photos of the game,” Wong said, per the Baltimore Banner. “Just being in federal court has been enough of a scare for him to never do it again.”
U.S. Magistrate Judge Charles D. Austin agreed that incarceration was too much of a penalty given the circumstances. He added that Perez Suarez, who works as a superintendent for Commercial Utilities, is on a good path, but he made a mistake by flying the drone.
“Life presents a difficult road for some of us, some more than others,” Austin said. “I don’t think incarceration is appropriate for where you are today.”
Last year, a man pleaded guilty to flying a drone over M&T Bank Stadium during the 2023 AFC Championship Game between the Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs. He received a similar sentence to Perez Suarez, but without the 100 hours of community service.
The Ravens won the game 28-14, eliminating their arch rivals in the Wild Card Round.
