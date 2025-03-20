Lions Sign Former Ravens CB
Former Baltimore Ravens cornerback Rock Ya-Sin is signing with the Detroit Lions, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.
Ya-Sin, 28, spent just one year with the Ravens in 2023. The former second-round pick played very sparingly, logging just 29 percent of defensive snaps in 14 games and only starting once. He recorded 13 total tackles and two passes defended.
Ya-Sin spent last season with the San Francisco 49ers, but once again saw very little action. He only played 62 defensive snaps on the season and had just three tackles with two passes defended. Nearly half of those snaps came in the season finale against the Arizona Cardinals, where both teams were eliminated from playoff contention and the 49ers were completely ravaged by injuries.
While he hasn't played much in the past two years, Ya-Sin was a solid corner earlier in his career, starting 38 of the 52 games he appeared in over his first four NFL seasons. He started out with the Indianapolis Colts before being traded to the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022 for Yannick Ngakoue, another former Raven.
Now Ya-Sin joins a Lions defense that ranked 30th against the pass in 2024, though they also dealt with severe injuries. He will more than likely serve as depth behind starters Amik Robertson and newcomer D.J. Reed.
The Ravens will host the Lions at M&T Bank Stadium this season, which will mark Ya-Sin's first game against Baltimore since leaving last offseason.
