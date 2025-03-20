Ravens New QB Ready When Opportunity Comes
The Baltimore Ravens' signing of backup quarterback Cooper Rush represents a major shift in the team's philosophy at the position, and he's more than happy to be a part of it.
Rush, 31, spent seven NFL seasons with the Dallas Cowboys as Dak Prescott's backup, but due to the latter's injuries, he saw a good deal of action as well. The former Central Michigan star started 14 games over the past four seasons, including eight last year, and boasts a 9-5 record as a starter. While he may not be a world-beater, Rush is a good backup option who can keep an offense afloat when needed.
As he heads to Baltimore, Rush carries the same mindset that helped him throughout his time in Dallas.
"The name of the game is be ready," Rush said on "The Lounge" podcast. "That's your job description, your number one job description, is be ready. And your goal, when you're called upon, you go win. That's the job.
"I feel like I can do a good job of when you have to be that guy, you can be that guy, and when you don't, you go back to that other role -- being an asset in the room while still preparing. I think just throughout the years, I've gotten better at that."
The Ravens have long been hesitant to invest in the backup quarterback position. Their backup last season was 38-year-old journeyman Josh Johnson, and before that it was former undrafted free agent Tyler Huntley.
Rush is a clear upgrade behind Jackson, and he feels the Ravens are an upgrade for him as well.
"It's really exciting to be on a good team," Rush said. "You get to 9-5, we had some good teams down there in Dallas, so you don't have to play out of yourself. You can play within yourself, do your job, rely on your teammates, and I think you have a similar situation here."
Of course, the Ravens would prefer Rush to remain on the bench as Jackson stays healthy, maybe putting him in for a Week 18 game with no playoff implications. If they do have to put him in, though, they'll be in much better hands than they were before.
