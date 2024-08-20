Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Wants to Play
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson hasn't played in the preseason since 2021, and after Saturday's game against the Green Bay Packers, it will officially be three years since his last appearance in an exhibition match.
Nonetheless, the two-time MVP is raring to go, and believes he will be sharp despite the lack of preseason action.
"You know [there's] always things to work on, but I'm definitely ready for the season," Jackson said Monday. "It's been a great offseason for us, and [I'm] tired of going against my guys. [I'm] looking forward to September 5."
Jackson will need to be sharp for the Ravens' season opener at the Kansas City Chiefs. Not only do the back-to-back champs have the best quarterback in the world in Patrick Mahomes, but he has gotten plenty of preseason reps over the past few weeks.
Against the same team that ended their 2023 season, the Ravens believe in their approach compared to that of their opponents.
"We want to start the season off well. We want to put our best foot forward right out of the gates as much as we can," head coach John Harbaugh said. "It's hard to do, there's no guarantee you're going to do that, and there's a lot of question marks to that every year. We have done well over the years doing that, because we practice well.
"There are advantages to practicing; you see teams do it, like the Chiefs for instance, they've always done it. All the way the back to Andy [Reid with the Eagles] in 1999, they've always done it. We had done it for a while, and we haven't done it in the last few years. I think you can do it either way, and that's the way we're doing it this year."
While he won't be playing in Saturday's game, Jackson will be participating in the Ravens' joint practice with the Packers on Thursday. As such, he'll get a chance to face off against another team before the regular season, even if it's not an acutal game situation.
"Some competitiveness – just not going against my guys each and every day," Jackson said. "[We] finally get to go against someone else. Especially [since] I'm not playing [in the] preseason, [it's] just great to see how we are against other opponents."
Make sure you bookmark Baltimore Ravens on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!